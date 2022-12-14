Inscription Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

