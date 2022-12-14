Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Increases Dividend to $2.13 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94.

Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

AMGN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.23 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $252.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 94.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.