American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

