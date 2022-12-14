Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

