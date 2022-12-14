Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

