Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 117.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

