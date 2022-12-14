Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

