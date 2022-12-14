Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

