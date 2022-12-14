First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.34 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,121,000 after purchasing an additional 521,087 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 461.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

