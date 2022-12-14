Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.87.

