Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

