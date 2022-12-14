Inscription Capital LLC Sells 264 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,516,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,590,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $8,021,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day moving average is $291.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

