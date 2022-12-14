Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $115,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.3 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

