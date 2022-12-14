Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

