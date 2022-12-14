Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

