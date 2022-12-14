Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $740.46 and a 200 day moving average of $664.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

