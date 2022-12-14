The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.19.

NYSE:GS opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,699,895 shares of company stock worth $114,127,184 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

