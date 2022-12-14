Thomasville National Bank Acquires 5,920 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

