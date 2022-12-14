B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

AVGO opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.99.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

