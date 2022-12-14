Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $232.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

