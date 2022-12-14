Wedmont Private Capital Has $799,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.99. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

