Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,795 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

