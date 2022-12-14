Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.