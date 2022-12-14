Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.