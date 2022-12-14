Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corteva were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.