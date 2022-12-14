Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,949,000 after buying an additional 371,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 612,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,940,000 after buying an additional 278,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 171,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

MMC stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.