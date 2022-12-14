Wedmont Private Capital Sells 230 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.37.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.