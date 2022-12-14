First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,135 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 107,544 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shell by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Shell by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 246,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 1.8 %

Shell stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

