Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.37.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

