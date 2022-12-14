iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EEM opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

