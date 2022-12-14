Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,191 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.