Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

