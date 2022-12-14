Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 337 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock worth $114,127,184. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

