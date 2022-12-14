Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,656 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average is $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $264.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,315 shares of company stock worth $17,197,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

