Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $261,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis stock opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

