Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,100 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Down 2.7 %

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

NYSE CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $212.86 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

