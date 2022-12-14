Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.