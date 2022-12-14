Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

