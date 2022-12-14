Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

