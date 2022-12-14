Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $285.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.