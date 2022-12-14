Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

