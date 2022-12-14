Symmetry Partners LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

