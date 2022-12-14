Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 3,976 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 31.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 98.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

