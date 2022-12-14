Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 33.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

