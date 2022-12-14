Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.