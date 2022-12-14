Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $262.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

