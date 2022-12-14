Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,894 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.