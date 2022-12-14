Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.