Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

