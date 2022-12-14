United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

UPS stock opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.